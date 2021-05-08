Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Trimmed by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,952,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,103,000 after acquiring an additional 250,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 268,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $137.91 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $84.36 and a 52 week high of $140.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

