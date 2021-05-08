Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,036,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,540,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 346,853 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,867,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,575,000 after buying an additional 196,723 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

