Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.08. The stock had a trading volume of 833,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,827. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.