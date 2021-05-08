Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VTWRF. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vantage Towers has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

