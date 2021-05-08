Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vasta Platform traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 57942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 236,516 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

