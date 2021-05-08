Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.47

Shares of Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.47 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.49). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 116.60 ($1.52), with a volume of 1,174,539 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £701.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

