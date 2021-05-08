Velas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.25 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. Velas has a market cap of $273.73 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

