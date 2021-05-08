Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $54.77. 2,397,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,704. Ventas has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

