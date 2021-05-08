Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Apple by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,810 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 75,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 43,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

