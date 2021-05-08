VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

VEON has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of VEON from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VEON by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

