Verge 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $129.97 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $129.97 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.00594496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,450,994,749 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.