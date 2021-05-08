VeriCoin Price Down 24.6% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $14,611.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,667.13 or 1.00444133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00046307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00207932 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001806 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,621,927 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

