Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.