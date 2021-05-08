Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.88

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.88 and traded as high as C$9.66. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$9.41, with a volume of 1,430,862 shares.

Several analysts have commented on VET shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.91.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

