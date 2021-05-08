Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $82.52 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $82.52 million and $1.70 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,858.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.56 or 0.06683056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.94 or 0.02385276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.91 or 0.00596191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00212105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.64 or 0.00789412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.00635002 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.72 or 0.00521114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005152 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,932,772 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.