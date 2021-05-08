ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

