ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Macquarie

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 119.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 117,211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

