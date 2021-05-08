VIBE Price Tops $0.0224 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $31,224.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00082128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.00791823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00104453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.41 or 0.09428359 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00044086 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.