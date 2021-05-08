Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.67 ($24.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Victrex alerts:

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). Insiders acquired a total of 3,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,116 over the last 90 days.

Shares of Victrex stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,364 ($30.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,741. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,264.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,206.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.