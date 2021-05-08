ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Issues Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,588. The company has a market cap of $879.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

