Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 2,120 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Atreca worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atreca by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atreca by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atreca by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 66,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $360.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $189,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 373,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,131,188.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $635,850. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

