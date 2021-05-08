Vigilare Wealth Management Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

