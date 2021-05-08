Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $209,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,138.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 150,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 143,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Argus raised their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

