Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $235,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $135.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

