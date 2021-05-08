Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $270,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

