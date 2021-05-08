Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $116.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

