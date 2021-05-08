Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Issues Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 526,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,315 shares of company stock worth $1,848,216. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

