Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 906,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,679. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after buying an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 13,286 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.