VNT Chain Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $23.79 million and $104,977.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

