Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €260.00 ($305.88) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €230.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €174.67. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

