Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €255.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €255.00 ($300.00) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €230.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €174.67. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

