Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

ETR VNA opened at €51.82 ($60.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

