Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

ETR VNA opened at €51.82 ($60.96) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

