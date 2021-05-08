Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $32.90. Vontier shares last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 29,062 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00.

About Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

