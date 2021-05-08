Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.21.

VRM stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Valkin sold 582,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $21,878,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,568,377 shares of company stock valued at $59,031,312 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

