VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Posts Earnings Results

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VYNE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

