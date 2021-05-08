Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WJX stock opened at C$23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.42. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$7.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.16.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.71%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

