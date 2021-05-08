Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $113.23, but opened at $107.00. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $99.39, with a volume of 6,816 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.14.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.