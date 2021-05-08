Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

