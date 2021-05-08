Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 53.4% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

