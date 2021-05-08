Waters (NYSE:WAT) PT Raised to $300.00 at SVB Leerink

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $314.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.84. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $315.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after buying an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

