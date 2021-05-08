WAX Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. WAX has a market cap of $385.17 million and $5.24 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,724,908,232 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,550,478 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

