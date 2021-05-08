Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $400.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.93.

NYSE:W traded up $19.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.49. 2,778,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a one year low of $144.51 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.69.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,015 shares of company stock worth $7,508,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Wayfair by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

