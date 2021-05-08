We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSOD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

