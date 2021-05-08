We Are One Seven LLC Sells 216 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WK opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $747,041.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,534 shares of company stock worth $9,417,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

