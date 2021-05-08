Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 361,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 59,351 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

