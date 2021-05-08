Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of C stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

