Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,962 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

