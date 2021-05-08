Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 212 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 64,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $171.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.