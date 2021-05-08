Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 525 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,686,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

