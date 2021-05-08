Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

